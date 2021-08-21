HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 436,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,989. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

