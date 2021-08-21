HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $30.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. 778,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,644.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

