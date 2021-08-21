HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 25.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.0% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,251,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,357,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,099,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $17,906,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,428,364 shares of company stock valued at $224,513,662. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

