HighMark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 406,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,448. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -70.39. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.