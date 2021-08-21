HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

NYSE:FRC opened at $194.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

