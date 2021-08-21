HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,113 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $62,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 61.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

