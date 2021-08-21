HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $252,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,640.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,559.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.00.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.