HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 95.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 21.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 27.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 16.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 276.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.