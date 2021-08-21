HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1,117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.