HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

