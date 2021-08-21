Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

HKMPF remained flat at $$35.00 during trading on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.94.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

