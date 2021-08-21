Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report $322.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $208.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.40. 676,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,710. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

