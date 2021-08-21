Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $7.11 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $115,521.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,879.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,701,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $49,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

