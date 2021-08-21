Hive Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $210.01 million and approximately $29.56 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000107 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001491 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 412,644,684 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

