HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of HNI worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HNI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $18,693,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in HNI by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HNI by 121.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 172,584 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.07. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

HNI Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

