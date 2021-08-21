Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
