Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 166,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 170,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

