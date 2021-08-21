Homeros Price Hits $0.0440 on Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Homeros has a market capitalization of $22.66 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Homeros Coin Profile

HMR is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

