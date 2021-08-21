Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOOK. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Hookipa Pharma from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.43.
Shares of HOOK stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
Featured Article: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.