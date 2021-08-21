Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOOK. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Hookipa Pharma from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

