Hord Market Cap Reaches $12.59 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Hord has a total market cap of $12.59 million and $786,656.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00136381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00146938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,982.45 or 0.99979901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.67 or 0.00923954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.03 or 0.06617420 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,240,169 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars.

