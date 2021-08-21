Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $89.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.53. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $91.02.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

