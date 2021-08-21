HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce sales of $15.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.60 billion and the highest is $16.09 billion. HP reported sales of $14.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $63.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.25 billion to $64.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $62.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.98 billion to $64.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in HP by 165.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,023 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in HP by 13.2% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in HP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 251,214 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 33.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 147,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 11.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,660,714 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,137,000 after purchasing an additional 171,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. 7,878,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,674,622. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

