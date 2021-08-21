H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00 at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HR.UN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.68.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.25 and a 52 week high of C$17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.56.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.