Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $202.36 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

