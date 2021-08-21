Human Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.