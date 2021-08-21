Huntington National Bank Acquires Shares of 11,317 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

