Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 503.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

