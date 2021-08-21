Huntington National Bank Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

