Huntington National Bank Purchases 4,480 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 55.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,243,000 after purchasing an additional 999,434 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 57.2% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,236,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.