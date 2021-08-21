Huntington National Bank Sells 470 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,324,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,845 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,579 shares of company stock worth $2,561,314. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.54. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

