Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

HYFM stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -286.47. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,507,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,827,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 116,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,058.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 46,317 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

