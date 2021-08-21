Ian Taylor Sells 20,000 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,498,000 after acquiring an additional 109,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

