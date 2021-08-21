ICHI 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.20 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $4.84 or 0.00009745 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $16.31 million and $5.20 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00149322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,633.70 or 0.99917648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.63 or 0.00915217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.46 or 0.06611959 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,369,974 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars.

