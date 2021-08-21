Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ICHR opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

