Idavoll Network Reaches Market Cap of $31.77 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $31.77 million and approximately $150,470.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00134446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00149024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,169.90 or 1.00086791 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00931294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.42 or 0.06685544 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,255,418 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

