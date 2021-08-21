Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,205 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.