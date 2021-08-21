Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 556 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 556 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.24.

GNRC stock opened at $400.32 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $457.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

