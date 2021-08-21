Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16,178.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 213.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

