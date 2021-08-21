Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,020 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,020 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Xilinx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.