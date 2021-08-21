Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after acquiring an additional 406,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,876,000 after acquiring an additional 96,631 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.01.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

