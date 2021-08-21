Ieq Capital LLC Invests $310,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $258.51 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $264.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

