Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $19,084,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $14,284,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $11,638,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 255.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,146,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 823,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.