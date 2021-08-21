Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $449.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.46. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $450.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

