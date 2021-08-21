IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,299 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Plains GP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Plains GP by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 97,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -963.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

