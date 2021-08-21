IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 61.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Globant by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Globant by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.64.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $296.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $296.70.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

