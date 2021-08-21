IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUZZ. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUZZ opened at $24.71 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.