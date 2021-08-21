IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 504.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $86.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.46. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.