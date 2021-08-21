IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,604 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 21.3% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 18.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 304,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 46,407 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Gentex by 11.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

