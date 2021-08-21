IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $16,361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 394,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $5,833,000. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of CURI opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $681.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. Equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

