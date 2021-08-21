IG Gold (IGG) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $34,563.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002497 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057522 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00057376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00131909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00156209 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

